Bipasha Basu’s daughter ‘raps’ for ‘mamma’ on her birthday

Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) Bipasha Basu’s toddler daughter Devi made her mother’s 46th birthday even more special as she “sang and rapped” for the actress.

Bipasha took to her Instagram, where she shared a video of Devi sitting on the beachside dressed in a monokini paired with tiny sunglasses and singing “happy birthday mamma”.

The video begins with the actress asking Devi, whose birthday it is and her daughter adorably replies “mamma”.

Bipasha then asks about what song Devi will sing and the two-year-old starts singing “Happy birthday mumma.”

For the caption, Bipasha wrote: My Best Birthday Wish Ever From my sweet munchkin , My Mishti Devi … singing and rapping for mamma from the time mamma has woken up Blessed and Blissed #monkeylove.”

On January 6, Bipasha opened up about her favourite things on Instagram. Sharing a glimpse of her mornings, the actress dropped a picture where her husband Karan Singh Grover can be seen standing by the balcony, while little Devi relaxes by her mother.

Her post was captioned, "These are a few of my favorite things"

Bipasha dropped some other snippets from her Maldivian vacation. While one of the pictures shows little Devi having a fun time at the beach, another picture has Bipasha Basu enjoying a hot beverage by the beachside.

She furthermore posted a clip of the pool from their hotel. Bipasha Basu keeps on treating the netizens with adorable updates with her little bundle of joy.

Bipasha's husband Karan Singh Grover last appeared on the big screen in the aerial action thriller film "Fighter". Made under the direction of Siddharth Anand, the action entertainer saw Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in the primary roles.

Talking about Bipasha Basu's filmography, the actress was last a part of the web series "Dangerous". While Bhushan Patel helmed the drama, Vikram Bhatt penned the screenplay.

Apart from Bipasha Basu, "Dangerous" also featured Karan Singh Grover, Sonali Raut, Natasha Suri, and Suyyash Rai in pivotal roles. The show aired on MX Player back in 2020 and the actress has stayed away from acting ever since.

