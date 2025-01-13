January 13 Bank holiday or not for Bhogi?

The festival season is at its peak and bank customers are advised to make plans for their transactions. It's a Bhogi on 13 January and in some states, it is a bank holiday.

The banks in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will remain closed on 13th January, which falls on the day of Bhogi. Therefore, customers need to plan their transactions well in advance to avoid any inconvenience.

However, all the banks won't be closed on 13th January. The banks of other states will remain open with regular working hours, and the customers can visit the respective banks for their banking-related services.

On these two days, besides the celebration of Bhogi holiday, on 14 January some states in the country also observe the holiday, namely Makar Sankranti. So on January 14, the Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Kanpur, and Lucknow banking offices will also remain closed.

Lastly, the banking customers are recommended to confirm if the banking hours on January 13 and 14 would be changed from the headquarters before visiting those banks.

Also read: Why Regi pallu thrown on children on Bhogi?