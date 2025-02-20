February 20: What Happened on This Day in the World?

February 20 is a day that has seen quite a few notable events in the past. Ranging from the birthdays of famous people to historical events, this day has seen it all. But did you know that February 20 is also observed as World Day of Social Justice?

World Day of Social Justice

In 2007, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed February 20 as the World Day of Social Justice. The day is to raise awareness about social justice and eliminate poverty, inequality, and unemployment. It's a day to acknowledge the significance of social justice and to motivate individuals to collaborate to build a more equitable and just society.

Historic Events

1792: President George Washington signed the Postal Service Act into law, creating the United States Postal Service (USPS) as a federal agency.

1864: The Battle of Olustee, or Battle of Ocean Pond, was fought in the American Civil War. It was the most significant battle fought in the war within the state of Florida.

1962: John Glenn was the first American to orbit the planet, flying aboard the Friendship 7 spacecraft.

1987: The government of India announced the creation of the National Commission for Women, a statutory body to promote and protect women's rights in India.

Birthdays

1745: Henry James Pye, an English politician and poet, was born.

1844: Austrian physicist and philosopher Ludwig Boltzmann was born.

1925: American film director Robert Altman was born.

1927: Bahamian-American director and actor Sidney Poitier was born.

1942: Priyaranjan Dasmunsi, an Indian politician and ex-Union Minister, was born.

Other Significant Events

1872: The Metropolitan Museum of Art was made public in New York City.

1947: The United Kingdom and the United States signed a treaty giving the Philippines its independence.

1967: The Beatles made their classic album "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" available in the United States.

1997: The government of India introduced the Swarna Jayanti Shahari Rozgar Yojana (SJSRY), a programme to provide gainful employment to the urban underemployed and unemployed poor.

Anti-Valentine Week: Missing Day

February 20 is also celebrated as Missing Day during the Anti-Valentine Week. It is a day for people who are missing their loved ones, either because of a breakup, distance, or other reasons. It's a day to recognize the hurt of missing someone and to seek ways to deal with the feelings that accompany it.

These are only a few of the many important events that have taken place on February 20 in history. From historic events to birthdays of famous individuals, and to the observance of World Day of Social Justice, this day has seen it all.

