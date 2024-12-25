December 2024: Holidays left before year ends!

During this Christmas period, when people enjoy the various celebrations all around the nation, most of them wonder if the banks will open on Christmas. With festivals, Saturdays, and Sundays declared off by the RBI, there is a necessity to double-check the banks' operating hours before actually visiting any bank.

Christmas, being a national holiday, will be when all the banks in the entire country will be closed on 25th December. Nonetheless, the list of the holidays does not end with that. According to RBI's official list, below are the remaining bank holidays in December 2024:

December 25 Christmas National Holiday

December 26 Closed in Aizawl, Kohima and Shillong

December 27 Closed in Kohima

December 28 Fourth Saturday of the Month Closed in different states

December 29 Weekly holiday Sunday

It is very important to check the holiday schedule of your bank before visiting it to avoid any inconvenience. As the New Year is approaching, you should plan your banking activities accordingly.

Bank holidays vary from state to state and region to region. To get the latest information, you can visit the RBI's official website or call your bank to confirm their holiday hours.

