Cold Wave alert for Bengaluru till January 7; Holiday for schools likely

Bengaluru is in for a chilly weekend as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that the temperatures in the city are going to take a sharp drop over the next two days. In some areas of the city, the minimum temperature is likely to drop to 10.2°C on Saturday, one of the coldest days of the year so far.

According to the IMD reports, it is most likely that the cold wave to continue in the state till January 7. If this happens, the government will likely announce holidays for schools on January 6 and 7.

The cold wave that has swept North India has affected Bengaluru's weather conditions, leading to this drastic fall in temperature. The forecasted low is significantly below the average January temperature of 15.8°C for the city.

Dense fog issued

A dense fog advisory has been issued by the Indian Meteorological Department, affecting the visibility of the city. This will prevail mostly during the early morning hours. Travellers are cautioned to exercise utmost care.

With the prospect of further reduction in temperatures, school holidays in Bengaluru could also be announced. No decision is made, and parents are anxiously looking to the students and hoping that their children may go on a winter break.

Lowest-ever temperature recorded in Bengaluru: 7.8°C - January 13, 1884.

The lowest temperature ever in January during the last few years was 12°C on January 16, 2012, and 12.3°C on January 15, 2019.

The IMD has predicted a sharp cold wave across Karnataka as the mercury will rise by 2 degrees Celsius in the interiors, and the residents of Bengaluru are advised to wear warm clothes and keep themselves warm throughout the weekend.

