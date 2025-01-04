Allu Arjun to Appear Before Nampally Court Today, January 4

Allu Arjun is set to submit the regular bail bond documents at the Nampally Court shortly today, January 4. Allu Arjun plans to submit the papers during the lunch break, ensuring that the court receives them on time.

Allu Arjun will personally sign the documents in front of the Magistrate before submitting them.

It can be noted that Allu Arjun was granted regular bail by the Nampally court yesterday in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case. An unfortunate incident took place on December 4 at Sandhya theatre during Pushpa 2 premiere, resulting in loss of live of Revathy. Her son Sritej has been hospitalised and is being treated.