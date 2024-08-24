Pune: A private chopper crashed in the Paud area of Pune on Saturday, ANI reported. The chopper was flying from Mumbai to Hyderabad when it crashed. The helicopter was operated by Global Vectra, a private aviation company. The crash incident was caught on camera.

According to reports, all four passengers of the chopper received injuries while the Pune Rural Police official said that they are currently assessing any injuries resulting from the crash. It is said the crash occurred due to a technical snag and inclement weather in the region.

"Assessment of any injuries is being looked into," SP Pankaj Deshmukh from Pune Rural Police said. He added that the injured captain is undergoing treatment at the hospital while the rest of the passengers are in stable condition.

More details awaited..

#BREAKING: Helicopter crashes near Paud, Pune district. AW 139 from Global Hectra company crashed en route Mumbai to Vijayawada. 4 on board (pilot + 3 passengers) all reported safe. Originally scheduled Juhu to Hyderabad. Rescue ongoing. Cause unknown; heavy rainfall in area. SP… pic.twitter.com/PrbBoNuer9 — Kumaon Jagran (@KumaonJagran) August 24, 2024

(With inputs and images from ANI)

