Maharashtra’s Guillain Barre Syndrome Cases Rise, Solapur Reports First Death

A man suspected to have contracted Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS) has died in Maharashtra’s Solapur district, according to health officials. The man, who died in his native Solapur, is believed to have contracted the disease in Pune. This is possibly the first reported death from GBS in Maharashtra.

As of Sunday, the state recorded 101 suspected GBS cases, with 68 males and 33 females. Among these, 16 patients are on ventilator support. The number of cases has increased mainly in the Pune region, where 81 cases have been reported in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and 14 cases in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The Rapid Response Team (RRT) and the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) health department are actively monitoring the Sinhgad Road area, which has seen the highest concentration of cases. In total, 25,578 houses have been surveyed, including 15,761 in the PMC limits, 3,719 in Chinchwad, and 6,098 in the rural parts of the district.

What is Guillain-Barre Syndrome?

Guillain Barre Syndrome is a rare condition that causes sudden numbness and weakness in muscles, particularly in the limbs. Symptoms can include severe weakness and loose motions. Doctors say that bacterial or viral infections typically trigger GBS, as they weaken the immune system. While it is more common in both children and young adults, GBS is not likely to cause an epidemic or pandemic. Most patients recover fully with proper treatment.

In response to the sudden rise in suspected cases, the Maharashtra health department set up the Rapid Response Team to investigate further after an initial 24 suspected cases were found.