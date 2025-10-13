Bank Holidays October 13–19, 2025: Complete List of Holidays in India

With the festive season set to begin, banks across India will be closed on several holidays between October 13 and October 19, 2025. The closure is a combination of regional celebrations, RBI holidays, and large-scale festivals such as Navratri, Durga Puja, Karva Chauth, and Diwali. While branches will be shut on these dates, customers can still use digital banking services for most operations.

Digital Banking Services Remain Active

Even during bank holidays, people can carry out key banking activities via internet banking, mobile banking, UPI payments, ATMs, and fund transfers using IMPS, NEFT, and RTGS. Activities that involve having to go to a branch, like the deposit of cheques or undertaking specific paperwork, will not be possible during these holidays.

Bank Holidays Between October 13–19, 2025

During this time, banks will be having the following holidays:

October 18 (Saturday): Guwahati banks will be closed for Kati Bihu.

October 19 (Sunday): All banks will be closed across the country for the usual weekly off.

Forthcoming Bank Holidays in October 2025

These are the noteworthy bank closures for the rest of October:

October 20 (Monday): Diwali / Kali Puja – Bank holidays in most major cities.

October 21 (Tuesday): Laxmi Pujan / Govardhan Puja – Banks are closed in Mumbai, Nagpur, Srinagar, Gangtok, Bhubaneshwar, and other cities.

October 22 (Wednesday): Bali Pratipada / Vikram Samvat New Year – Shutdowns in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Lucknow, Kolkata, and others.

October 23 (Thursday): Bhai Dooj / Chitragupt Jayanti – Banks are closed in Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Shimla, etc.

October 25 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday – Pan-India bank closures according to RBI guidelines.

October 26 (Sunday): Typical weekly off – Pan-India bank closures.

October 27 (Monday): Chhath Puja (Evening Arghya) – Bank closures in Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi.

October 28 (Tuesday): Chhath Puja (Morning Arghya) – Bank closures in Patna and Ranchi.

October 31 (Friday): Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti – Bank closures in Ahmedabad.

What Customers Should Know

Though physical branches will remain closed on holidays, routine banking operations can be carried out either online or through mobile applications. The customer can perform UPI payments, ATM cash withdrawals, and fund transfer, which will create minimal inconvenience during the festive season. Services such as cheque deposit, verification of accounts, or any other procedure that requires physical presence will only be available once normal banking operations resume.

By taking advantage of digital banking channels and planning in advance, the customers can extend their financial transactions uninterrupted during the festival season even when branches are shut down.

Also read: October 13 School Holiday: Diwali Break and Weather Updates