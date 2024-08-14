August Holidays: Schools, Colleges, Banks Closed on These Dates!

August has national celebrations and other festivals, making the weekend longer than usual. It is best to check the bank holidays list before visiting for any financial work. Check the bank calendar provided by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). After the summer holidays, August is the month that has more holidays for schools and colleges due to festivals and rain.

According to the calendar, August 15 is Independence Day, August 18 is a Sunday weekend, and August 19 is Raksha Bandhan. So, the banks will have a three-day holiday between August 15 and August 19.

The list of bank holidays in August:

August 15 - 78th Independence Day

August 18 - Sunday

August 19 - Raksha Bandhan

August 20 - Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi, a holiday only in Kerela

August 2—Janmashtam is a holiday in Gujarat, Orissa, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh state, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar.

Holidays for Schools and Colleges in August:

August 15, Independence Day

August 18 Third Sunday

August 19 Raksha Bandhan

August 24 Fourth Saturday

August 25 Fourth Sunday

August 26 Janmashtami