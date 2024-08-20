August 20 Gold and Silver Prices: Check Them Out Here!

Gold prices in India have skyrocketed suddenly, disappointing investors and buyers. As of today, August 20, the rates seem to be stable, with Rs 72,720 for 24K 10 grams of gold and Rs 66,600 for Rs 100 fall in Vijayawada. Coming to Silver, the price per 1 kg is Rs 92,000.

The report says that the prices of this precious gold are fluctuating in the international market. Considering the wedding season, the prices declined over the past week.

The gold rates in different cities of India are:

City 24K gold(10 grams) 22K gold(10 grams)

Mumbai Rs 72,760 Rs 66,690

Kolkata Rs 72,760 Rs 66,690

Chennai Rs 72,760 Rs 66,690

Hyderabad Rs 72,760 Rs 66,690

Bengaluru Rs 72,760 Rs 66,690