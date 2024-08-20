August 20 Gold and Silver Prices: Check Them Out Here!

Aug 20, 2024, 12:34 IST
- Sakshi Post

Gold prices in India have skyrocketed suddenly, disappointing investors and buyers. As of today, August 20, the rates seem to be stable, with Rs 72,720 for 24K 10 grams of gold and Rs 66,600 for Rs 100 fall in Vijayawada. Coming to Silver, the price per 1 kg is Rs 92,000. 

The report says that the prices of this precious gold are fluctuating in the international market. Considering the wedding season, the prices declined over the past week.

The gold rates in different cities of India are:

City                            24K gold(10 grams)                        22K gold(10 grams)

Mumbai                      Rs 72,760                                        Rs 66,690 
Kolkata                       Rs 72,760                                        Rs 66,690
Chennai                      Rs 72,760                                        Rs 66,690 
Hyderabad                  Rs 72,760                                        Rs 66,690 
Bengaluru                   Rs 72,760                                        Rs 66,690 

whatsapp channel


Read More:

Tags: 
gold prices today
August 20 gold prices
Gold Rates In India
gold
silver
Advertisement
Back to Top