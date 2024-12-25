Arvind Kejriwal Turns Santa in AAP’s AI-Generated Christmas Video

As Delhi celebrates Christmas, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released a creative video featuring Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the role of Santa Claus. The 36-second AI-generated video, shared on X (formerly Twitter), shows Kejriwal delivering gifts, with the caption, “Delhi’s own Santa delivering gifts year-round.”

In the video, Kejriwal is seen dressed as Santa Claus, with a cheerful song in the background calling him “jolly old Kejriwal.” The CM hands a gift labeled ₹2,100 to a woman, symbolizing the Mahila Samman Yojana, a women’s welfare scheme launched by AAP ahead of the upcoming Delhi elections in February. The video also highlights AAP's work in improving government schools, with Kejriwal seen with children in front of a building marked “Delhi gov school.”

The song further emphasizes AAP’s initiatives for the elderly and free bus rides for women in Delhi. A segment also shows Kejriwal holding a box labeled Sanjeevani Yojana, a free medical treatment scheme for people above 60 years old.

"Ho, ho, ho! Santa Kejriwal is here, spreading joy to all far and near. Electricity is free all day and night, Santa Kejriwal’s gifts are a delight," the song cheerfully says.

However, the Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana have faced setbacks. Delhi’s health and women’s departments issued notices, calling the collection of personal information for these schemes "fraudulent" and unauthorized. Kejriwal has strongly criticized the Centre, claiming the schemes have “rattled” them ahead of the elections.

The video has stirred mixed reactions, with some praising the creativity, while others question its timing and political motives.