Apple iPhone 16: ''its Glowtime.'' When and where to watch? 

Today's Apple iPhone 16 Launch , When, How to Watch, and What to Expect

Apple Inc. is getting ready for today, September 9, the much awaited "Glowtime" event. The tech behemoth is anticipated to reveal the Apple Watch Series 10 and iPhone 16 series in addition to offering upgrades on its most recent software. Here is all the information you want on the event:

Timing and Viewing of the Event

Starting at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET), Apple's Cupertino Park in California will host the "Glowtime" special event. The event will be streamed live for anyone unable to attend in person:

The official website of Apple

Apple's YouTube channel

App for Apple TV

What to Anticipate.

What to Expect from the New Devices: Four new iPhone models are anticipated from Apple at today's event:

iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max

Apple is expected to unveil the Apple Watch Series 10 alongside the new iPhone models.

Software upgrades: Apple is expected to announce the release dates for its next software upgrades concurrently with the unveiling of its hardware:

iOS 18: Enhanced multitasking, new widgets, and improved security

iPadOS 18: Better multitasking, new Apple Pencil features, and improved productivity

tvOS 18: Enhanced gaming features, new Apple TV+ content, and improved performance

watchOS 11: New watch faces, improved fitness tracking, and enhanced notification system

visionOS 2: Possibly a new AR/VR operating system

macOS Sequoia: Improved performance, new features, and enhanced security

Cost and Accessibility: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max may be made in India, according to reports. With up to a 10% price decrease anticipated over prior models, this local assembly may result in lower retail costs for various models in India.

Stay tuned to Apple’s channels for the live updates and detailed announcements from the Glowtime event.