Natalie Portman: I’m drawn to things because of what’s happening in my personal life

Los Angeles, April 16 (IANS) Hollywood star Natalie Portman has talked about her approach to choosing scripts and said that she is drawn to roles depending on what’s happening in her personal life.

Portman divorced her husband Benjamin Millipede in 2024, and revealed the impact her mood at home makes on her work during a conversation with Jenna Ortega, as they collaborated on the upcoming film ‘The Gallerist’.

Speaking to Jenna for Interview magazine, she said: “You want to find that joy and lightness and humour in your work when things are harder at home.”

The two actors also discussed their experiences growing up in the spotlight and how their careers have evolved over time.

The 43-year-old star, who finalised her divorce from Benjamin Millepied, 47, in February after over a decade together, talked about how her life circumstances often influence her approach to acting roles, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: “There are things that come at certain times of your life. There’s moments in your life where it’s really meaningful to have a work experience that just envelopes you in happiness, and this was one of those.”

Portman continued: “It doesn’t always work out, but I’m drawn to things because of what’s happening in my personal life.”

Asked whether she prioritises character or script when selecting new roles, Portman replied: “I learned from actresses that came before me who said, ‘It’s important to go for joy.’”

The couple had met while working on the 2010 film ‘Black Swan’, in which she starred as a troubled ballerina, while he served as the film’s ballet choreographer. The pair announced their engagement and pregnancy with their first child in 2010 and went on to marry in 2012.

Though she did not mention her former husband by name or directly reference the divorce during the interview, she said: “I was just excited to have kids, and with a person that I was in love with,” when asked about how motherhood had impacted her career.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.