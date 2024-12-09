Nagesh Trophy: Karnataka, Rajasthan, Kerala, A.P win on Day 1

Bengaluru/Kota, Dec 9 (IANS) Karnataka triumphed over Delhi in Group A, while Rajasthan dominated Bihar in Group B as action resumed in the 7th edition of the Men's National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2024-25, popularly known as the Nagesh Trophy, in two cities on Monday.

The next set of matches in the Nagesh Trophy league stage commenced here on Monday, with eight teams competing in Groups A and B. Group A matches will be played at Altiore Sports – The Oval, Bengaluru, while Group B matches take place at JK Pavilion Ground, Kota, Rajasthan.

At Altiore Sports - The Oval, Bengaluru, Delhi batted first and posted 192/5 in 20 overs. Karnataka's Sunil Ramesh stole the show with a brilliant 105 off 57 balls, chasing down the target with ease to take his team to 195/2 in 17.3 overs. Sunil was named Player of the Match. In the second match, Kerala overcame Tamil Nadu by a narrow margin of five runs. Kerala managed 175 before being bowled out, while Tamil Nadu fell short, scoring 170 in 20 overs. Mohamad Farhan’s 58 off 36 balls earned him Player of the Match honours.

Group B action at JK Pavilion Ground, Kota, saw Rajasthan dominate Bihar, restricting them to 99 in 16.4 overs. Rajasthan chased down the target comfortably to reach 101/5 in 10.4 overs, with Ghewar Rebari awarded Player of the Match. The second game in Kota saw Andhra Pradesh edge out Haryana by 16 runs, with T. Durga Rao delivering a spectacular 100 off 53 balls to claim Player of the Match.

This year’s league matches are hosted across six venues, culminating in the Super 8 stage in February 2025. A total of 28 teams, including state and union territory squads and an Indian Railways team, are vying for the championship.

