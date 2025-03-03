Nagaland govt has taken steps to ensure peaceful resolution of Naga issue: Guv in Assembly

Kohima, March 3 (IANS) Nagaland Governor La. Ganesan said on Monday that the Assembly had earlier collectively taken steps to ensure the peaceful resolution of the Naga political issue.

In his customary address on the opening day of the week-long Budget session of the Assembly, the Governor said that as assured on the floor of the House earlier by the Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, the state government held a consultative meeting with the top and influential tribal bodies and civil society organisations to deliberate on the Naga political issue.

The consultative meeting was held on September 12 last year, he added.

The Governor thanked the members of the House for their cooperation in this significant matter.

On November 21 last year, the Chief Minister, accompanied by his Cabinet members, met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and apprised him of the people's desire for an early solution to the Naga political issue.

Governor Ganesan also told the House that the state government has also submitted their comments on the third draft of the Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) in respect of the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on November 6 last year.

Noting that two rounds of discussions have already been held, one in New Delhi and the other in Chumoukedima in Nagaland, Governor Ganesan said that substantial progress has been made and the government is hopeful that any remaining concerns of the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO) will be addressed.

Since 2010, the ENPO has been demanding a separate 'Frontier Nagaland Territory' or separate state comprising six eastern Nagaland districts -- Kiphire, Longleng, Mon, Noklak, Shamator, and Tuensang, inhabited by seven backward tribes -- Chang, Khiamniungan, Konyak, Phom, Tikhir, Sangtam and Yimkhiung.

On power, industry, road and other infrastructure-related sectors, the Governor said that the infrastructure sector has a crucial role to play in the growth and development of economy.

He mentioned that the Central government has sanctioned an amount of Rs 667 crore for the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) in the power sector.

Under "Green Village Initiatives" programme, 23 villages were selected and free LED lights were distributed by the Power Department.

Under PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, the Power Department has installed seven 'Roof Top Solar Panels' with an installed capacity of 24.11 kWp.

As many as Rs 20 crore under Special Assistance to the state for capital investment is being utilised for installation of 18,000 smart prepaid meters in Dimapur and Kohima towns.

After many years, urban local body elections were held to three municipal and 22 town councils, barring the 14 town councils under Eastern Nagaland districts, Governor Ganesan said.

In the urban local bodies, one-third of seats were reserved for women and the process was successfully and peacefully conducted after a long gap of 20 years, he added.

The poll was held on June 26 and the results were declared on June 29 last year.

Out of 523 candidates in the fray for 278 seats, 198 women candidates contested and 103 of women candidates won the elections representing 37 per cent against the mandatory 33 per cent of the seats that went to polls, the Governor said.

