MP to move towards total liquor prohibition, to promote milk instead: CM Yadav

Bhopal, May 29 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government is inching toward liquor prohibition, following Gujarat's model, while also taking proactive measures to promote milk sales.

Speaking at an event commemorating "Lord Jugal Kishore Lok" in Panna, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav indicated this shift, announcing that his government had already banned the sale of liquor within the municipal limits of 19 cities, with more restrictions to follow.

“Liquor destroys families. Our government is mulling over shutting down all liquor shops and replacing them with milk shops, as we are actively promoting animal husbandry, particularly cow protection, through various schemes across the state. In Indian tradition, a person who owns a cow is known as Gopal, while someone who cares for members of the cow’s family (kul in Hindi) -- the bovine -- is known as Gokul. Our goal is to establish as many ‘Aadarsh Vrindavan’ villages with a population of one lakh,” he said.

Yadav has set a goal to increase Madhya Pradesh’s contribution to India's total milk production from the current 9 per cent to 20 per cent. Also, a plan to cover half of the state geography through cooperative milk procurement centres.

At present, the number of such cooperatives is very low, barely 7000. Beginning April 1, 2025, a blanket ban on the sale of liquor within the municipal limits of 19 designated "holy" cities will come into effect in Madhya Pradesh, including the temple town of Ujjain.

Notably, the government had shut down 47 composite alcohol shops under the ban that will take effect in 19 locations, including 17 holy cities, from April 1 this year.

Composite shops consist of separate outlets for Indian-made foreign liquor and country liquor. The move, announced by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav after the approval of the new excise policy, is expected to result in an estimated loss of Rs 450 crore in excise revenue for the state government.

Officials note that there are approximately 3,600 composite liquor shops in Madhya Pradesh. The newly introduced excise policy mandates the closure of liquor outlets in revered locations such as Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Mandleshwar, Orchha, Maihar, Chitrakoot, Datia, and several others. This initiative aims to uphold the sanctity of these towns by prohibiting the issuance of new liquor licenses from April 1 onward.

Liquor sales, which play a crucial role in Madhya Pradesh's excise revenue, are expected to generate nearly Rs 17,500 crore in the 2025-26 fiscal year, compared to Rs 15,500 crore in 2024-25.

In addition to the liquor ban, the latest excise policy introduces a new category known as "Low Alcoholic Beverage Bar."

Under this policy, establishments will be allowed to serve only beer, wine, and ready-to-drink beverages with a maximum alcohol content of 10 per cent in restaurants, while the sale and consumption of spirits will be strictly prohibited.

