MP govt working to upgrade life of people living in forest areas: CM

Bhopal, Oct 9 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said all necessary support will be provided to forest residents, who coexist harmoniously with nature, including the right to sell forest produce locally.

The Chief Minister said his government is committed to upgrading the lives of people living in forest areas, adding that the PESA Act is being actively implemented across the state to support these initiatives.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, comprehensive development for forest area residents is underway, with specific provisions to enable forest village residents to sell forest produce locally," the Chief Minister said while addressing the training and awareness conference for joint forest management committees in Sheopur, where forest rights leases were also distributed.

Later, addressing a gathering of people in Vijaypur, the Chief Minister reiterated that his government is making all efforts to create employment and growth of the state, and the series of regional industry conclave are the part his vision.

"Regional industry conclaves will be held regularly to boost industrial development across the state, as these events have proven beneficial. In addition, grants will be provided to villagers to boost milk production and support animal husbandry at the rural level," he said.

The Chief Minister, who in a day long visit to Gwalior-Chambal region on Wednesday and attended multiple events, he also inaugurated and performed bhoomi pujan for development projects valued at Rs 57.42 crore.

While inaugurating a community health center in Gwalior, the Chief Minister highlighted the steps taken to improve health services in the state.

He said that health services have been significantly expanded, with air ambulances transporting patients from villages to major hospitals in cities.

"If required, provisions will also be made to send patients to Agra and Delhi for advanced care. These air ambulances will be equipped with doctors, nurses, essential medical equipment, and life-saving medications," he added.

