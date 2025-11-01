Yento Antha Sarikothaga First Look Poster Out, Promises a Refreshing Rural Romance

Love stories have always had a timeless charm, appealing to audiences across all age groups. However, it’s been a while since Telugu cinema witnessed a beautiful romantic film set against a rustic backdrop that resonates with both youth and family audiences.

In this context, ‘Yento Antha Sarikothaga’ arrives as a refreshing rural love story produced by Ramu M under the Ramu Productions banner and directed by Raj Bonu. The film features Sriram Nimmala and Harshitha in the lead roles.

The first-look poster, unveiled by the daring and dynamic filmmaker Puri Jagannadh, has generated curiosity and excitement. True to its title, ‘Yento Antha Sarikothaga’ — meaning “Everything Feels So New” — promises a story that embodies freshness and emotional depth.

Set in a scenic rural landscape, the film revolves around the lives of the protagonist and his friends, who work at a toll gate — a setting rarely explored in Telugu cinema. A charming love story unfolds amidst this backdrop, weaving together human emotions, humor, and relatable moments from village life.

The first look gives off a cool and pleasant vibe, hinting at a heartwarming narrative that blends simplicity with soulful storytelling. Crafted as a feel-good entertainer, the film combines romance, rural charm, and strong content to deliver a refreshing cinematic experience.

The team is currently wrapping up the final leg of production, and the makers are expected to announce the release date soon.