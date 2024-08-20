Monaco sign Dutch defender Jordan Teze on five-year deal

Monaco, Aug 20 (IANS) AS Monaco have signed Dutch defender Jordan Teze from PSV Eindhoven on a five-year deal and is now linked to the Ligue 1 club until June 30, 2029.

Having joined PSV Eindhoven at the age of 7, the native of Groningen (Netherland) has risen through the successive ranks at the Dutch club, signing his first professional contract in 2018 and making his first-team debut on August 25 of the same year in a 2-1 league win over PEC Zwolle.

At the same time, and thanks to his performances, Jordan has played for all the Dutch youth teams, from U16s to the first team, playing his first match for the Oranje in a Nations League match against Wales on June 8, 2022, which ended in a 2-1 victory.

The 1.83m right-back played 189 games for Eindhoven, scoring four goals and providing 23 assists. Thanks to his defensive qualities and percussive ability, Jordon has contributed to the team’s success, winning the Dutch Cup twice in 2022 and 2023 and the Dutch Supercup three times in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Last year, Jordan had the best season of his career, playing 45 matches, providing 12 assists, and scoring three goals. His performances greatly contributed to the success of the Boeren, helping them win the Eredivisie championship and adding the last Dutch national title that was missing from his record. The defender also distinguished himself in the Champions League.

After being decisive in the preliminary rounds with two assists against SK Sturm Graz and Glasgow Rangers, he played in every match of the group phase and secured his team’s place in the last 16 by scoring the decisive goal against Sevilla (2-2). Jordan will return to the most prestigious European competition wearing the Diagonal jersey with the number 4.

