Modi not listening to his Manipur MLAs, how will he restore peace: Goa Mahila Congress

Panaji, July 25 (IANS): Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress on Tuesday said that Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey and BJP MLA Paolienlal Haokip have exposed the inefficiency of centre and state to control the situation of Manipur violence.

GPMC Chief Beena Naik hit out at BJP governments for failing to pacify the situation of Manipur.

Naik said that more than five thousand houses have been set on fire, while many children are among those who died in this violence.

“Around sixty thousand people are staying in relief camps. Still the Manipur government and central government are not acting,” she said.

“Governor Anusuiya Uikey has asked the DGP of the state why no action was taken on the complaint of the women. I appreciate her to voice out against such acts, but the governments has failed,” she said

She said that Manipur BJP MLA Paolienlal Haokip has alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not meeting his own MLAs, who wanted to apprise him of the situation.

Beena Naik said that when Modi is not listening to his own party MLAs then how he will listen to the public. “Are we heading towards anarchy, where the government is not listening to the people and miscreants are not bothered by laws and constitution,” she questioned.

“I appeal to the government to work in the interest of Manipur and restore the peace at earliest,” she said.

