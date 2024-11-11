UP minister OP Rajbhar slams Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks on CM Yogi, demands apology

Lucknow, Nov 11 (IANS) Lucknow, Nov 11 (IANS) OP Rajbhar, the cabinet minister in Uttar Pradesh government slammed Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday over latter’s derogatory comments targeting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and also demanded an apology from him.

At the 'Samvidhan Bachao Sammelan' on Sunday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took a veiled swipe at CM Yogi and stated, "I ask BJP people to either wear white clothes or the saints should leave politics."

"Many BJP leaders live as saints but have now become politicians and even Chief Ministers. They have no hair on their heads, yet wear saffron clothes," he said.

"If you wear 'gerua' (saffron) as a sanyasi, then politics is not for you. These leaders wear saffron and yet promote division by saying, 'Batenge to katenge.' BJP is dividing society and spreading hatred. Saints should unify the nation, not divide it with their words," Kharge said.

Slamming Kharge's comments, Rajbhar said, "Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress have no right to comment on saints and sages. For seventy years, Congress followed a divide-and-rule policy, weakening the country. The great tradition of saints and their sacrifices have been vital in keeping India united."

"Saffron symbolises renunciation, and Yogi Adityanath has been committed to serve the state with the same spirit. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Yogi, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as an exemplary state, where every section of society benefits from welfare schemes without discrimination," he told IANS.

Lauding the Uttar Pradesh CM for giving the message of unity, Rajbhar said, "Yogi Adityanath is a true saint who remains dedicated to the state, never misusing power for personal gain. His message, 'batenge to katenge,' means division harms all—a truth he strives to share."

He further stated, "During Congress, SP, and BSP rule, riots led to loss of life and property. The Congress party has historically divided people on caste, religion, and language lines, gaining power by exploiting these divisions."

Rajbhar described CM Yogi as "a true public servant," saying, "Kharge's remarks are unwarranted. Such a statement against the Chief Minister of a state with a population of 25 crores is indecent and condemnable. Kharge should apologise and also reflect on Yogi's record -- under his leadership, there hasn't been a single riot nor has anyone been harmed."

"Kharge's words reveal hatred. He should apologise. CM Yogi's statement about unity aligns with the Lord Brahma's message, 'Sanghe Shakti Kalyug' -- there is strength in unity. When he says division leads to harm, he speaks the truth."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.