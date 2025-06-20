Milind Soman enjoys the beautiful journey to Kedarnath with wife Ankita Konwar

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman took on the beautiful journey to Kedarnath with his better half, Ankita Konwar.

'The Royals' actor took to his official Instagram handle and posted a couple of photos and a video from the exhausting yet rewarding religious trek.

His post was accompanied by a note, remembering the 2-day journey in which they ended up covering around 30 kilometers.

Milind penned on the photo-sharing app, "Trekked to Kedarnath from Chaumasi through Kham Bugyal over the 14000ft Hathni Col, what a beautiful journey ...It was around 30kms to Kedarnath and we took 2 days to complete it! The second day took us around 17 hrs through a steep climb and crossing ice and snow but the excitement of seeing Kedarnath temple at 1am in the morning took away all our tiredness !! Jai Shree Kedar ! Jai BholeNath ! Har Har Mahadev !!!!!!!!"

Milind and Ankita were recently awarded the title of the 'Fittest Jodi of the Year'. The ‘Four More Shots Please’ actor revealed that such a category would have been unthinkable at a mainstream award show 15 years ago.

Reflecting on India's evolving mindset around fitness, Milind penned the caption, “Fittest Jod of the year award couldn’t have imagined a category like this in a popular award event 15 years ago, just goes to show how the mindset around fitness is evolving in India, we are making amazing progress !! Lucky to have an incredibly fit partner @ankita_earthy.”

For those who do not know, after being in a relationship for around two years, Milind and Ankita tied the knot in a private ceremony in Alibaug, Maharashtra, on April 22, 2018.

Although these two have a huge age gap of 26 years, the couple continues to shell relationship goals by dropping glimpses of their journey together on social media. Along with relationship goals, Milind and Ankita also never fail to give out fitness goals.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.