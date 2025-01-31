Meghan Trainor was told that parenthood would end her career

Los Angeles, Jan 31 (IANS) Grammy winner Meghan Trainor, who has Riley and 18-month-old Barry with husband Daryl Sabara, recalled being warned that her career would come to an end if she had children because "nobody really cares" about mothers in the music industry.

She told People magazine: “Once they got pregnant, they were like, ‘You’re done.' I was told at 20 by an older gentleman in the industry, ‘Well, she’s a mom, so nobody really cares.’ I was like, ‘Ouch!’”

However, the 'Dear Future Husband' hitmaker believes her career has gained "a whole new life" since having her sons.

She said: “When I became a mom, my career had a whole new life. I had a whole reboot, and it’s because my kids made me want to be the best version of me. I’m not peaking. I’ve just begun.”

She took her children on the road when she toured last year and it was a great experience for the whole family, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She recalled: “I’d be fully glammed up, picking boogies, putting diapers on, putting them in their pyjamas before a show. My glitter would be leaking on them; I would peel eyelashes off them all the time, but they loved it.

“Nobody misses it more than Riley. Every day he’s like, ‘Can we go back on tour?’ ”

Trainor is thrilled with how her life has turned out, she admitted there is still one thing she is hoping for - "some daughters".

She said: “Where I am right now is far beyond anything I could have ever dreamed of. I always wanted a family. Check. Now I need some daughters. But I never thought I could be a pop star because I didn’t believe in myself.

"Now 19-year-old Meghan putting out ‘All About that Bass’ is stoked; she’s so proud, like, ‘I didn’t know you could do that.’ It took 10 years to become brave, but I’m finally thriving.”

The 'All About That Bass'' singer doesn't worry about her sales figures or chart performance because all that matters is that her kids "love" her work.

She said: "Priorities shifted [when I became a mom]. It’s like, ‘What charts? My kids love this.' At night when we’re doing bath time, I’m like, ‘Want to hear Mommy’s new song?’ Getting to talk to my older son now, I’ll ask, ‘What does Mommy do?’ He’s like, ‘She’s a pop star.’ Like, yeah, Mommy’s cool!”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.