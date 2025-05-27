MCOCA court rejects bail plea of ex-AAP MLA Naresh Balyan

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) In a setback to former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Naresh Balyan, a Special Delhi Court on Tuesday denied him bail in a case related to organised crime.

Special MCOCA Judge Dig Vijay Singh rejected Balyan's bail application – the second filed by the former Uttam Nagar legislator – citing insufficient grounds for granting relief.

Balyan attended the court proceedings through video conferencing from jail.

Delhi Police opposed Balyan's bail plea, claiming that the investigation was at a crucial stage and his release on bail at this juncture may create hurdles in the probe.

Delhi Police arrested Balyan on December 4 under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), minutes after he secured bail in connection with an extortion case.

He had moved a bail application on January 15, but was rejected by a Delhi court.

On January 29, the Delhi High Court also turned down a plea filed by Balyan seeking custody parole to help his wife during the Assembly election campaign.

The former MLA was chargesheeted by the police on May 1. Four accused named in the supplementary chargesheet included Vijay alias Kalu, Sahil alias Poli, Balyan and Jyoti Prakash alias Baba.

Balyan was arrested on November 30, 2024, following the release of audio clips allegedly featuring him in a conversation with gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu. The clips purportedly reveal plans to threaten and extort money from Delhi's builders and others.

The BJP had described Balyan as an "extortionist" and accused AAP leaders of colluding with gangsters to extort protection money from traders and builders.

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that Balyan's activities were conducted with AAP supremo and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's consent.

BJP leader Kailash Gahlot dismissed claims of conspiracy surrounding Balyan's arrest, asserting that senior AAP leaders were aware of the matter for almost a year.

