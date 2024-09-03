Mayawati criticises 'Bulldozer justice,' calls for 'Rule of Law by Law'

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Tuesday criticised the practice of "Bulldozer justice," urging the government to uphold the "Rule of Law by Law" rather than punishing the families of criminals.

Taking to her X handle, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister stated, "Action against criminal elements in the country should be taken as per the law, and their family and close ones should not be punished for their crimes."

She emphasised that her party's government had previously demonstrated this principle by establishing the "Rule of Law by Law."

Mayawati also addressed the recent trend of using bulldozers to demolish properties, urging that such actions should comply with decisions made by the Supreme Court.

She remarked, "It would be better if there is no need to use (bulldozers) because criminal elements can be dealt with under strict laws."

"Instead of using bulldozers on the families and close ones of criminal elements, strict action should be taken against the concerned officials who, in collusion with such elements, do not give proper justice to the victims. All governments must pay attention to this," the BSP chief further argued.

The opposition parties have consistently criticised the BJP government for what they term "Bulldozer justice," accusing the ruling party of "punishing the families of accused individuals" before any legal proceedings have taken place.

Mayawati's comments come in the wake of the Supreme Court's deliberation on establishing pan-India guidelines against the demolition of properties belonging to individuals accused of criminal offences.

The apex court on Monday emphasised that even unauthorised constructions must be demolished "in accordance with law" and that state authorities cannot resort to the demolition of the property of the accused as a punishment.

The court further clarified that this principle applies not only to the properties of accused individuals but also to those of convicted persons, stressing that its intention is not to protect unauthorised structures.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.