Matthew McConaughey sets to reunite with ‘True Detective’ creator

Los Angeles, June 14 (IANS) Matthew McConaughey is set to reunite with Nic Pizzolatto, the creator of ‘True Detective’ for an upcoming title.

The new project is also billed to be an epic detective story. Matthew is in talks to star in a feature film from Skydance based on the iconic private investigator character Mike Hammer, with a script by Pizzolatto, reports ‘Variety’.

Matthew starred in the first season of Pizzolatto’s HBO crime series alongside Woody Harrelson in 2014. Skydance acquired the rights to Mickey Spillane’s and Max Allan Collins’ ‘Mike Hammer’ franchise with plans to develop and produce the bestselling book series into a feature film.

As per ‘Variety’, Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger will produce along with Entertainment 360’s Guymon Casady. Benjamin Forkner and Ken F. Levin also produce. Collins will executive produce with Jane Spillane serving as co-producer. Carin Sage will oversee the project for Skydance.

Deadline was first to report the news.

McConaughey recently returned to the screen after a six-year hiatus with ‘The Rivals of Amziah King’, and will next star alongside America Ferrera in the Apple TV+ disaster thriller ‘The Lost Bus’.

“I needed to write my own story, direct my own story on the page”, Mathew McConaughey told Variety earlier this year of his time away from the camera. Pizzolatto is an award-winning novelist, screenwriter, producer and director most known for creating and showrunning the first three seasons of HBO’s ‘True Detective’.

His books are translated in over 30 languages, and he is a multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominee, with two Writer’s Guild Awards. Recent work includes his first film as writer-director, “Easy’s Waltz”, multiple projects for Skydance and a television show in development with Netflix.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.