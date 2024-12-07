Maternal deaths: Karnataka Lokayukta raids Ballari govt hospitals

Ballari, Dec 7 (IANS) The sleuths of Karnataka Lokayukta raided the Government Hospitals in Ballari on Saturday in connection with the series of maternal deaths following caesarean section deliveries.

The three teams of the state Lokayukta conducted searches on the premises of the Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) and the Ballari District Government Hospital.

The teams, led by Lokayukta SP Siddaraju, raided the delivery wards and warehouses of the medical facilities.

The teams also inspected the Medicine Department of Ballari District Hospital and gathered information regarding intravenous (IV) and Ringers Lactate (RL) fluids, administered after surgery.

They also questioned health officers on complications faced by women after administration of IV fluids.

However, an official statement about the Lokayukta raids was yet to be made.

In one month, five maternal deaths were reported from the Ballari District Health Hospital and one from the VIMS in Ballari.

Karnataka Upalokayukta Justice B. Veerappa recently ordered the registration of a case against the doctors of the District Hospital and Ballary Medical College and Research Centre (BMRC), Ballary in connection with the deaths of five women post-delivery.

A report in this regard was submitted on November 29 and on that basis, the Upalokayukta ordered registration of a case against the doctors.

It also directed the Deputy Commissioner of Ballary district, the Chief Executive Officer of Ballary Zilla Panchayat and the Commissioner, the Health and Family Welfare Department, Bengaluru to submit a detailed report within one month.

The Karnataka BJP had lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta on Friday demanding an investigation into maternal deaths in the state allegedly due to poor quality IV fluids and demanded a judicial probe into the tragedy.

The BJP also demanded immediate relief and compensation, prosecution of responsible individuals and comprehensive healthcare reforms.

"We write with immense outrage and deep sorrow over the horrifying deaths of several women in government hospitals across Karnataka due to the administration of substandard intravenous (IV) fluids. This tragedy reflects a catastrophic failure of the Congress-led government in Karnataka. The gross negligence is coupled with active collusion to hide the truth," the BJP said.

