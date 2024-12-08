Isha Ambani Sells luxurious LA Mansion for Rs 508 Crore

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani has sold her luxurious mansion in Los Angeles (LA) for a staggering Rs 508 crore. The buyer is none other than Hollywood star couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

Located in a prime locality in LA, the mansion spreads over 5.2 acres of area. Isha Ambani had bought this place a decade ago, but hardly ever stayed here. In fact, she had stayed just once when she was pregnant and her mom Nita Ambani also accompanied her.

This luxury mansion boasts 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a swimming pool, a private gym, a spacious dining area, a pickle ball court, and a spa, to name just a few amenities. And now, the grand property has become a proud possession of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

Also read: Andhra Pradesh Government Holidays 2025: Official List Released