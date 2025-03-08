Women’s Day Special: Nita Ambani’s Viral Message on Health and Fitness

Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani shared an inspiring message on International Women’s Day, encouraging women to prioritize their health and well-being. At 61, Nita Ambani continues to set an example with her disciplined lifestyle and commitment to fitness, earning admiration from many.

On March 8, she shared a video highlighting the significance of incorporating discipline and passion into a fitness routine. She emphasized that exercise not only strengthens the body but also fosters a positive mindset and mental peace. Her words struck a chord with women of all ages, urging them to invest in self-care.

The viral video offers a glimpse into Nita Ambani’s daily fitness routine and dietary habits. She revealed that she has been practicing dance and exercise since the age of six, which has helped her maintain her health and vitality. She dedicates at least 30 minutes daily to activities like walking, gym workouts, and swimming. Additionally, she follows a vegetarian diet, avoids sugar and artificial sweeteners, and ensures adequate protein intake. She also makes it a point to walk 5,000–7,000 steps every day.

Nita Ambani particularly emphasized the importance of health awareness for women over 30, as muscle strength and bone density naturally decline with age. She urged women to be proactive in their fitness journeys, stressing that it is never too late to start.

Her motivational message resonated widely, sparking discussions about the significance of a disciplined lifestyle. She encouraged women with a simple yet powerful statement:

"If I can do it at 61, why can't you? Get moving! Dedicate just 30 minutes to yourself!"

Her words have since gained massive traction online, inspiring many to adopt a healthier lifestyle and embrace self-care. As her message continues to spread, it serves as a reminder that health and fitness should be a priority at every stage of life.