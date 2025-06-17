Mariah Carey doesn’t want to acknowledge birthdays, pay attention to clocks

Los Angeles, June 17 (IANS) Grammy winner Mariah Carey says she still refuses to acknowledge birthdays and she doesn't have clocks.

The 56-year-old superstar singer, who was born on March 27, 1969, celebrates anniversaries, but she doesn't mark her birthday each March and even insists she doesn't have one.

Asked if it is true she doesn't acknowledge the passing of time, Carey told Capital FM: "That is true."

The singer, who is known for her five-octave vocal range, also said she doesn't pay attention to clocks.

Capital FM DJ Sian Welby said to her: "So no clocks? Just not into that?"

Carey, who was ranked as the fifth-greatest singer of all time by Rolling Stone in 2023, replied: "Yeah. No, just let it go. I don't have a birthday, no. Anniversaries, yes."

The singer, who has been dubbed the "Songbird Supreme" by Guinness World Records, said if she is planning a meeting with someone she has one of her associates call that person to "figure it out".

When asked how he would know what time to meet her if they were to converge, fellow DJ Jordan North said: "It’s on Mariah’s time."

The It's A Wrap hitmaker then said: "Yeah, I would have someone call you and figure it out."

She had previously said she was "dropped" on Earth, describing the moment as a "fairyland experience", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Speaking to Complex magazine, she joked: "I don’t have a birthday. I was just dropped here. It was a fairyland experience."

The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer has also previously claimed she is "eternally 12" years old.

Carey is one of the best-selling music artists, with over 220 million records sold worldwide. She was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Her accolades include 5 Grammy Awards, a Grammy Global Impact Award, 10 American Music Awards, 19 World Music Awards and 14 Billboard Music Awards.

She holds the record for the most Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles by a solo artist, a female songwriter and a female producer , spending a record 97 weeks atop the chart.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.