Mari Selvaraj on Dhanush's film NEEK: Exhilarated by every bit of the world Dhanush has created

Chennai, February 10 (IANS) One of Tamil cinema’s top directors Mari Selvaraj has showered praise on director Dhanush’s upcoming film, Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK), saying that he had watched the film and was “exhilarated by every bit of this world that Dhanush had created.”

Taking to his X timeline to register his thoughts on the film, Mari Selvaraj wrote, "Yesss! I watched #NEEK and I have to say that after a really long time I got to watch this ‘Usual Love Story’. Yet I was exhilarated by every bit of this world that Dhanush sir had created! This exhilaration will be shared by everyone who watches this film in the theatres!! Every life’s extreme happiness is through the innocence of love!! And Director @dhanushkraja sirrr has brought this emotion alive in his craft!! Congratulations to the entire team of #NEEK.”

Mari Selvaraj isn't the first person to appreciate this film that has been directed by actor Dhanush.

Earlier, actor and director S J Suryah too had showered the film with praise. Soon after watching the film, S J Suryah showered both the film and its director with praise, saying the film was emotional, funny and yet unique.

S J Suryah, in a tweet, had said, “Had the privilege to watch #NEEK with our international actor, director @dhanushkraja sir. What an entertaining, young GenZ, fun, yet emotional, yet unique movie it is. Sir one question. How you are able to make such breezy movie in these tight schedules? That too, immediately after ‘Raayan’? What a direction! Congrats to all the young guys, girls who all got introduced, acted in the movie. Brilliant performance.”

Dhanush responded to S J Suryah’s tweet with a tweet of his own. “Thank you so much for taking the time and watching our film sir. We are so happy you liked the film and my team is super thrilled about your reaction,” he wrote in response.

The makers of the eagerly-awaited romantic entertainer have scheduled their film for release on February 21 this year. The film, which features actors Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Matthew Thomas, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon and Ramya Ranganathan among others, was originally scheduled to release on February 7 this year.

Directed by actor Dhanush, NEEK is being produced by Dhanush’s parents, Kasthoori Raja and Vijayalakshmi Kasthoori Raja under the banner of his production house, Wunderbar Films. Music for the film is by G V Prakash Kumar while cinematography is by Leon Britto and editing is by G K Prasanna.

Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Warrier will be seen making her debut in Tamil with this film. Dhanush will be making a guest appearance in a song in the film. Similarly, actress Priyanka Arul Mohan too makes a guest appearance in a song called Golden Sparrow. Incidentally, Golden Sparrow has already emerged a chart buster, with the lyrical video of the peppy number garnering a whopping 133 million views on YouTube.

