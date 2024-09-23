Manushi Chhillar drops stunning photoshoot glimpses from her early days

Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) Bollywood actress Manushi Chhillar took to her social media platform and shared some of her exquisite pictures from her old photoshoots.

Taking to her Instagram, Manushi dropped a carousel of snapshots along with a video in which the actress was seen posing as she defines the charm of her magnetic presence.

Manushi also dropped a long caption, “Doing what I love doing the most, I’ve been wanting to post these for so longgggg….there is something so beautiful in the colours my dearest friends @falgunipeacock and @shanepeacock have used to create these beauties”.

I’ve enjoyed being dressed by them for almost seven years now and let’s just say they always make me feel like Barbie. Not to forget @mehakoberoi and @sheefajgilani who brought in their magic" (with two heart emojis). Manushi concluded.

In the pictures, Manushi is seen posing for the lens as she wears a traditional magenta-colored lehenga for the moment. Later, Manushi was seen in an elegant red-colored bridal outfit that made her entire look more appealing.

Later, Manushi shared the same video as she resembles her ramp-walk while smiling and flaunting on the camera. Manushi also shared a mirror selfie as she prepared for the shoot.

In the last two glimpses, Manushi gave her fans another touch of her beauty while giving poses in the magenta-colored lehenga while showing off her looks. She also shared one of her pictures in a yellow-colored saree with a work of silver embroidery on it.

Manushi made her debut in 2022 with the historical drama ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The film, which also stars Akshay Kumar, was based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, a king from the Chahamana dynasty.

She then went on to star in the Vicky Kaushal-starrer- ‘The Great Indian Family’, which was directed by 'Dhoom:3 fame director Vijay Krishna Acharya. After two years, she starred in the Hindi-Telugu bilingual action drama movie Operation Valentine’, opposite Varun Tej.

She also featured opposite Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Alaya F starrer- 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' helmed by 'Sultan' fame director Ali Abbas Zafar. The film also featured Prithviraj Sukumaran, Ronit Roy and Sonakshi Sinha in crucial roles.

