Mannara Chopra makes her singing debut, says music is close to her heart

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Actress Mannara Chopra is all set to make her singing debut and has lent her vocal prowess with the soulful rendition of “Ajeeb Dastaan”.

Not just a singer, Mannara has also partially directed the music video, which beautifully captures the charm of old-world melodies against the stunning backdrop of New York City.

Sharing her excitement about this new venture, Mannara said: “Music has always been close to my heart. This song is special because it blends my love for classics with my own artistic touch. I wanted to create something that feels personal yet universal, and I hope people connect with it the way I do.”

“Ajeeb dastan hai yeh” is originally from the 1960 film “Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai”, which stars Meena Kumari, Raaj Kumar, J. Om Prakash, Nadira, Helen and Naaz. The song is sung by late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and the track is penned by Shailendra.

The 33-year-old actress, who was born as Barbie Handa in the Ambala Cantonment in Haryana, has worked in over 40 commercials. Ahead of her big acting debut she worked as a fashion designer and as an assistant choreographer, being trained in dance forms like hip hop and belly dancing.

Mannara stepped into the world of acting in 2014 and has showcased her prowess in different language films such as Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada films. She made her acting debut with the 2014 Telugu film “Prema Geema Jantha Nai” opposite Sreerama Chandra.

She made her Hindi debut with Anubhav Sinha's “Zid”, co-starring Karanvir Sharma. In 2015, Chopra had special appearance in a song in two Tamil films “Sandamarutham” and “Kaaval”

Mannara also played the lead opposite Sai Dharam Tej in “Thikka”. She made her Kannada film debut “Rogue” in 2017. She gained major stardom after she featured in the 17th edition of “Bigg Boss”, hosted by Salman Khan, in 2023. She emerged as the 2nd runner-up and the winner was Munawar Faruqui.

She made her web debut with “Bhootmate,” in which she played a ghost named Pari. She will next be seen in the Telugu film “Thiragabadara Saami”, starring Raj Tarun and in the Punjabi film “Ohi Chann Ohi Raatan.”

