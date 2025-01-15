Manisha Koirala's life mantra includes 'setting a goal each day'

Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Seems like veteran actress Manisha Koirala is living her life to the fullest. Aside from entertaining us with her magnetic on-screen presence, the 'Heeramandi' actress also keeps on top of her social media game. She recently took to her Instagram handle and dropped a couple of exciting photos from one of her productive days.

In one of the pictures, she can be seen soaking in the winter sun in stylish attire. Meanwhile, another still has Manisha Koirala working on her laptop while enjoying a beverage. The last still shows her facing the camera with a small backpack, suggesting she might be heading off for another getaway soon. Shelling out her life mantra, Manisha Koirala wrote in the caption, "Setting a goal each day.."

Prior to this, Manisha Koirala took to her official IG and posted snaps from her trail in Nepal. Additionally, the 'Lajja' actress also paid a visit to the Ghandruk Museum. Posing in thick winter wear to beat the cold, she caption the post, “Happy Sunday guys.. Today was v special Just spent the most incredible #sunday in Ghandruk!! The Annapurna range is stunning! Took a small hike around the village, explored the scenic trails and took in the magnificent view Visited the Ghandruk Museum to learn a bit about the rich history and culture of the Gurung people”.

The stunner further added, “Fascinating! As the day came to a close, watched the sunset over the Himalayas, feeling grateful for this unforgettable experience in Ghandruk! Kudos to the Gurung community for keeping the place clean despite the heavy flow of us tourists. If you ever get the chance to visit Ghandruk, take it! #Ghandruk #Nepal #Himalayas #Travel #Adventure."

For the unversed, Manisha Koirala was diagnosed with ovarian cancer back in 2012. The actress has focused on leading a healthy life ever since.

In the meantime, she was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series, "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar".

