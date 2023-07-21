Manipur: Raghav Chadha demands removal of CM, imposition of President’s rule

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Friday demanded that Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh should be removed immediately and the government should impose President’s Rule in the northeastern state.

Speaking to media in Parliament, the AAP leader said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had himself tweeted that those who cannot ensure peace in the state have no right to govern Manipur. What is happening today is horrendous, horrific, catastrophic, and of much greater magnitude than 2017.”

Demanding accountability from the government over the situation in the state, Chadha said that the BJP has a responsibility to hold discussions on the matter and inform the House of the ongoing developments in the region.

“The situation demands accountability and transparency from the double-engine government,” he said.

Chadha demanded the removal of Biren Singh-led BJP government in Manipur and the imposition of President’s Rule to send a powerful message that the people of Manipur deserve a government that can effectively address their grievances and ensure their safety and well-being.

He further added that it was time for the union government to act responsibly, prioritise the welfare of the people, and bring an end to the ongoing crisis in Manipur.

On Friday also the Rajya Sabha witnessed uproar by the opposition MPs to discuss the Manipur issue and a statement by the Prime Minister in the Upper House.

Following repeated adjournments, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day.

Modi on Thursday broke silence on Manipur violence for the first time and expressed his pain and anger over the Manipur incident and said the gruesome incident with the women in the Northeastern state is very shameful, and can never be forgiven.

Modi had made the remarks ahead of the beginning of the Monsoon Session, referring to the horrific video which went viral on social media, of two women being paraded naked in Manipur.

He said: “This incident is an insult for the entire nation as it has shamed 140 crore countrymen. The incident which happened with the women in Manipur can never be forgiven. I assure the countrymen that no one will be spared.”

However, he went on to club incidents of violence in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh (both Congress-ruled states) also in his statement.

“The incident might be from Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh or Manipur, the culprit should not go scot-free in any corner of the country,” the prime minister said.

The opposition has been seeking Modi’s response on violence in Manipur in Parliament, where since the past more than two months, hundreds have been killed and thousands have been displaced due to ethnic clashes between majority Meitei community and Christian Kukis.

