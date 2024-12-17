Mandhana climbs to second in ODI and third in T2OI batting rankings

Dubai, Dec 17 (IANS) India’s star opener Smriti Mandhana climbed three spots to second in the ICC women’s ODI batting rankings and one place to third in the ICC women’s T20I player rankings.

This rise comes on the back of stellar performances against Australia and the West Indies in recent matches.

Mandhana, known for her graceful left-handed stroke play, made headlines with a brilliant 105 in the final ODI of the ICC Women’s Championship series against Australia in Perth. She followed it up with a crucial 54 in the opening T20I against the West Indies in Navi Mumbai.

The latest ICC women’s player rankings update also brought good news for other Indian players. Harmanpreet Kaur, India’s captain, entered the top 10 in the T20I batting rankings. Jemimah Rodrigues moved up six slots to 15th after a stunning 73 in the T20I series opener. Deepti Sharma climbed two places to second in the T20I bowling rankings and retained her position as a key all-rounder for India.

Arundhati Reddy made a significant leap in the ODI bowling rankings, moving up 48 places to 51st after an impressive four-wicket haul (4-26). Renuka Thakur, India’s pace spearhead, rose to a joint-26th position in the ODI bowling rankings.

Tammy Beaumont of England rose two places to 11th in the ODI batting rankings following an unbeaten 65 that secured a series victory against South Africa.

Ashleigh Gardner, the Australian all-rounder, moved up one place to 16th in ODI batting rankings after a well-crafted 50 in Perth. She also reached a career-best-equalling third position in the bowling rankings and rose to second in the all-rounder rankings after a match-winning 5-30 in the same match.

Annabel Sutherland, another Australian, surged 15 places to 29th in ODI batting rankings after her match-winning 110 against India.

Marizanne Kapp of South Africa climbed two slots to fourth in the ODI bowling rankings after a superb spell of 3-24 against England.

England bowlers Charlie Dean, Nat Sciver-Brunt, and Lauren Bell also improved their standings, with Dean moving to seventh, Sciver-Brunt climbing to 16th and Bell jumping to 21st.

For India, Titas Sadhu entered the rankings at 52nd after an impressive debut series.

West Indies players also saw improvements in the latest rankings. Deandra Dottin climbed 21 places to 59th in the T20I batting rankings after scoring a half-century.

Qiana Joseph rose 22 places to 65th among T20I batters while Karishma Ramharack climbed six places to 20th in the T20I bowling rankings.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.