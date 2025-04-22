IPL 2025: Desperate Sunrisers Hyderabad eye revenge against resurgent Mumbai Indians

Hyderabad, April 22 (IANS) The Indian Premier League 2025 caravan returns to Hyderabad for a high-stakes clash between a struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and a resurgent Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium here on Wednesday. For the hosts, this fixture is more than just another game — it’s a crucial shot at revival in what has been a disappointing campaign so far.

With only two wins in seven outings, Pat Cummins’ side is under immense pressure to turn things around. Their campaign has been riddled with inconsistency, especially in the batting department which, despite boasting of explosive names, has flattered to deceive. The bowling unit too has lacked bite, and the combination of both has left SRH languishing in the bottom half of the table.

SRH’s vulnerabilities on slow, turning tracks have been thoroughly exposed this season. Their recent four-wicket defeat to Mumbai Indians in Mumbai, on a surface that offered grip and turn, highlighted their inability to adapt. Even home advantage hasn’t worked in their favour — the team has lost two out of three matches at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

That said, the surface in Hyderabad has also offered SRH their only signs of batting domination this season. Their two wins at home came on flat wickets, producing run-fests against the Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. SRH will be hoping for a similarly batting-friendly pitch this time around as well to help reignite their campaign.

The spotlight will be firmly on openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head — the two left-handers on whom the team’s fortunes heavily rely. Abhishek has been the standout performer, especially with his record-breaking 141 off 55 balls against Punjab, the highest individual score of this IPL. Head, however, hasn’t quite fired at full throttle, and SRH will desperately want their Australian ace to hit top gear against a quality MI attack.

A loss here would further complicate SRH’s playoff aspirations and deepen the pressure. To add to their worries, their head-to-head record against MI is also skewed — SRH have won only 10 of the 24 meetings so far.

On the other hand, the Mumbai Indians arrive in Hyderabad riding high on momentum. After a shaky start to the season, the five-time champions have bounced back emphatically with three consecutive wins, the latest being a dominant nine-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings. Chasing 180 on a flat surface, MI romped home with more than four overs to spare — a statement win that underlined their return to form.

Rohit Sharma’s unbeaten 76 and Suryakumar Yadav’s explosive 68 not out in that match were reassuring for MI fans, with both batters rediscovering their fluency and timing. With Tilak Varma in red-hot form and Naman Dhir evolving as a dependable finisher alongside skipper Hardik Pandya, MI’s batting depth is beginning to click into place.

While Jasprit Bumrah hasn’t been among the top wicket-takers this season, his control and accuracy have improved with each game. He’s likely to be used strategically once again, with Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar handling the new ball. This could be a potential headache for SRH’s top order if early wickets tumble.

The pitch, as always, could play a key role. If Hyderabad offers another flat deck, the contest could tilt in SRH’s favour, giving their big-hitting lineup a chance to dictate terms. But if the surface slows down, MI’s well-rounded attack and form players might just seize the advantage.

When: The SRH vs MI clash will be played on Wednesday.

Where: The SRH vs MI match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

Where to watch: The SRH vs MI match will be available on Star Sports network with live streaming on JioHotstar.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Smaran Ravichandran, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Travis Head, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Wiaan Mulder, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga.

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Shrijith Krishnan (wk), Bevon Jacobs, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, VS Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jasprit Bumrah.

