India to host 2nd Asian Yogasana Sports Championship at IGI Stadium

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Yogasana Bharat, has announced that India will host the 2nd Asian Yogasana Sports Championship at the prestigious Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi from April 25 to 27.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya will grace the opening ceremony on April 25 as the chief guest, further reinforcing India’s commitment to promoting yogasana as a competitive global sport. The Championship will feature participation from over 20 Asian countries, and 170 athletes, along with 40 technical officials and 30 team managers and coaches.

This event is a landmark step toward establishing Yogasana on the global sporting map.

Speaking at the press briefing, Yogasana Bharat president Udit Sheth emphasized, “It’s a milestone moment for Yogasana sport as we host the Asian Championship in India and establish a global platform for our sport; my best wishes to the Indian National Team as this historic moment will echo for a lifetime in competitive sports.”

Dr. Sanjay Malpani, president of Asian Yogasana, shared, “The overwhelming response from athletes and federations demonstrates that Yogasana is ready for mainstream global recognition. This edition will be more inclusive and grander, promising a truly world-class event.”

Dr. Jaideep Arya, Secretary General of World Yogasana, highlighted, “Yogasana’s journey from a sacred practice to a celebrated global sport reflects the vision, resilience, and leadership of India. This Championship is poised to set new standards in competitive Yogasana sports.”

The championship will bring together the finest Yogasana athletes competing across strength, flexibility, endurance, and artistic categories while reflecting the deep spiritual roots and rigour of Yogic traditions. As part of the celebrations, Team India was officially introduced, showcasing athletes from diverse regions across the country. Each athlete’s story is one of grit, dedication, and excellence.

The official mascot was unveiled, embodying the spirit and strength of Yogasana. The official championship anthem was launched, capturing the energy, pride, and vision behind Yogasana’s emergence as a global sport.

