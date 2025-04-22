Tourist killed, 12 injured in attack in J&K's Pahalgam; Home Minister Amit Shah briefs PM, leaving for Srinagar (2nd Lead)

Srinagar, April 22 (IANS) A tourist was killed and at least 12 other persons, including tourists & locals, were injured in a terror attack in Pahalgam hill station in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday amid booming tourism in the Valley.

The tourist was killed, and other tourists and locals were injured, when terrorists attacked a group of tourists in the Baisran area of Pahalgam hill station.

As per reports, 2 to 3 terrorists wearing army fatigues came and fired at horse-riding tourists in the Baisran area around 2.30 p.m. Baisran is a small meadow 3 to 4 km from the Pahalgam market, and tourists take horses to reach the place as there is no motorable road to it.

"One tourist was killed in this attack, and several others, including tourists and locals, were injured. The injured have been shifted to Pahalgam hospital, from where those with critical injuries were shifted to Srinagar for specialised treatment," an official said, adding that the area has been cordoned off by the security forces to trace the assailants.

Sources said the casualty figure is feared to rise.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in Saudi Arabia, had a telephonic conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the wake of the terror attack and asked him to take all suitable measures. The Home Minister was also asked to visit the terror attack site.

The Home Minister called an emergency meeting to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack.

"Anguished by the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. My thoughts are with the family members of the deceased. Those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared, and we will come down heavily on the perpetrators with the harshest consequences. Briefed PM Shri @narendramodi Ji about the incident and held a meeting with the concerned officials via video conferencing. Will shortly leave for Srinagar to hold an urgent security review meeting with all the agencies", the Home Minister said in a post on X.

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha expressed shock at the incident, but assured that those responsible for the attack will be brought to justice. "I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished. Spoke to the DGP & Security officials. Army and J&K Police teams have rushed to the area and launched search operations", the LG said on X.

"I’m shocked beyond belief. This attack on our visitors is an abomination. The perpetrators of this attack are animals, inhuman & worthy of contempt. No words of condemnation are enough. “I send my sympathies to the families of the deceased. I’ve spoken to my colleague @sakinaitoo & she has moved to the hospital to oversee arrangements for the injured. I’ll be flying back to Srinagar immediately. #Pahalgam", Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said in a post on X.

PDP President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti strongly condemned "the cowardly attack on tourists in Pahalgam".

"Such violence is unacceptable and must be denounced. Historically, Kashmir has welcomed tourists warmly, making this rare incident deeply concerning. A thorough investigation is needed to bring the perpetrators to justice and examine potential security lapses. Ensuring visitor safety is paramount, and steps must be taken to prevent future attacks. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families," she posted on X.

This is the first terrorist attack on tourists in the Kashmir Valley in 2025, even as a booming tourist season is presently going on in the Valley. All hotels in Srinagar city, and the tourist resorts of Pahalgam, Gulmarg and Sonamarg are fully occupied.

An unprecedented number of tourists are expected in J&K this year and official projections forecast a number of around two crores tourists would visit the UT this year. Tuesday’s attack comes at a time when registration for this year’s Amarnath Yatra is going on across the country.

This year, the Yatra will commence on July 3 and conclude on August 9, coinciding with the Shravan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan festivals, respectively.

During his visit to J&K last month, the Union Home Minister chaired a high-level security review meeting, where he gave orders for the complete eradication of terrorism with special focus on the Jammu division. He also gave directions to ensure zero tolerance to infiltration.

