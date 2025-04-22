Unprecedented turmoil in Andhra Pradesh, says Jagan

Amaravati, April 22 (IANS) Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President Y. S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday slammed the coalition government in the state and claimed that the state is under unprecedented turmoil.

He lashed out at the government over the arrest of former Intelligence chief and senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer PSR Anjaneyulu and the questioning of YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy and others.

He termed the arrest and questioning of the MP in the liquor case as vindictive action by the TDP-led government.

Addressing the meeting of the Political Advisory Committee (PAC), the highest decision-making body of the party, he said that unprecedented and atrocious developments are taking place in the state under the TDP-led government.

He called for challenging and standing up to these happenings to check the deterioration of various systems, which are under constant threat.

“The coalition government has been brazenly arresting people and foisting false cases to create an atmosphere of fear to subdue the opposing voice, but it’s time we stand up for the people and start questioning the state,” he said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said that since a case of irregularities in liquor sales during the previous TDP rule was registered against Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, he was trying to implicate YSRCP leaders in fabricated cases.

The former chief minister alleged that the government is making all efforts to suppress issues of public interest, irregularities, corruption, and misgovernance from reaching the people through diversion tactics, either by making arrests of high-profile people or by spreading false narratives on the party leadership.

He warned that if the government continues to act in this manner, the deterioration of all systems will further deepen, and anarchy will prevail.

“We have to rip apart the government’s ill intentions on various issues, including the allotment of land on a platter to companies of their choice with no proper checks and balances, besides giving contracts at inflated prices at their whims and fancies without following any procedure or prudence,” he said.

The YSRCP chief claimed that the state’s revenues are shrinking and wealth is being created for a select few. “All our welfare schemes have come to a grinding halt, while those promised by the coalition have not taken off. The loans are mounting, which is an indication of financial indiscipline,” he said.

He asked the party leaders to stay connected with the cadres at the grassroots level and said that in the next three years, they must take up people’s issues in the intended manner and measure without any compromise.

Meanwhile, former minister Ambati Rambabu accused Chandrababu Naidu of playing diversion politics to shift public focus from the coalition government’s corrupt administration. He stated that the arrests of former intelligence chief PSR Anjaneyulu and Raj Kasireddy, under the guise of a liquor scam, were orchestrated to distract from widespread irregularities of the coalition government.

