Norwich City sack Johanne Hoff Thorup, Wilshere to take charge till end of season

Norwich, April 22 (IANS) A day after former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey took his first step in coaching during Cardiff City’s 1-1 draw against Oxford on Monday, his Gunners teammate Jack Wilshere will be taking charge of Norwich City till the end of the season after the club announced they will be parting ways with head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup.

The club decided to pull the plug on Thorup’s tenure as head coach, after having appointed the Dane in May 2024, after the 1-3 defeat against Millwall on Monday. The Canaries currently sit in 14th place in the Championship, England’s second division, having won 13, drawn 14 and lost 17 of their 44 games this season.

“Norwich City have parted company with head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup with immediate effect. Assistant head coach Glen Riddersholm has also left his position with the club.

“Jack Wilshere, assisted by Tony Roberts and Nick Stanley, will take charge of the first team on an interim basis for our two remaining Sky Bet Championship fixtures of the season.

“The club will now progress with its plans of appointing a new permanent head coach in due course,” read the statement by the club.

Wilshere, who worked as Arsenal’s Under-18 head coach before joining Norwich as a first team coach, will be in charge for the two remaining games this season which includes a home game against Ramsey’s Cardiff on the final day of the season.

Sporting director Ben Knapper said, “Whilst we made this appointment with a long-term focus and in line with our wider club strategy and direction, unfortunately recent results and performances have deemed it necessary for us to make a change.

“I’d like to place on record our sincere thanks to Johannes and Glen. They are both fantastic people who worked tirelessly to help improve and move our football club forward. We all wish the two of them the best in the next stage of their respective careers.”

