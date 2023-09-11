Man stabs wife to death in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) A man stabbed his wife to death over suspicion that she was being unfaithful, a Delhi Police official said on Monday, adding that the accused has been arrested.

The official said that the police received a PCR call at 1.06 a.m. on Monday regarding the incident in Vijay Mohalla, Maujpur.

A police team at the crime spot found that the victim, identified as Nisha, had been stabbed multiple times by her husband Sajid (36), at their home.

“She was rushed to the GTB Hospital, where the doctors declared her dead. Stab injuries were found on her neck, chest and left hand,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

During the scuffle, the couple's eldest daughter aged 11, while trying to rescue her mother, also sustained a sharp injury on her hand.

“The couple have two daughters, aged 11 and 7 years. They were both were present at home when the incident occurred. A case under section 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Jafrabad police station and Sajid has been apprehended,” said the DCP.

“He used to run a mobile repairing shop till some time ago. Presently, he was unemployed and initial probe suggested that Sajid suspected his wife Nisha being unfaithful to him. The knife used in the crime has been recovered."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.