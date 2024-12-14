Maldives to enforce nationwide ban on vaping from Sunday

Colombo, Dec 14 (IANS) The Maldives will implement a nationwide ban on the use and sale of vaping devices starting at midnight on Saturday, according to the nation's state-run Public Service Media (PSM).

The ban follows recent amendments to the Tobacco Control Act, signed into law by President Mohamed Muizzu on November 13.

The amendments stipulate that the sale, free distribution, and use of e-cigarettes and vaping devices will be illegal beginning December 15.

The PSM reported that importing vaping devices into the Maldives after this date will result in a fine of MVR 50,000 (about 3,250 US dollars), Xinhua news agency reported.

Several countries are making moves to tackle youth vaping via banning the manufacture and sale of disposable vaping products.

In October, Muizzu had announced a ban on the importation of vape products in the Maldives following a recommendation from the Maldives NCD Alliance, an alliance of seven Maldivians organisations and health experts.

"I have directed authorities to take all necessary measures to prohibit the importation of vaping devices and their components from November 15, 2024 and to prohibit the use, possession, manufacture, sale, advertising and free distribution of vaping devices in the country from December 15, 2024," the President had said in a social media post.

The Maldives NCD Alliance said that tobacco and tobacco products contribute significantly to the increase in non-communicable diseases in the Maldives.

At the same time, the Maldivian government has also stepped up efforts to combat drug trafficking.

Earlier this week, Muizzu also revealed that six times more drugs have been seized so far in 2024 compared to 2023.

Addressing a meeting, the president said the drugs seized so far this year are estimated to have a street value of around 84 million US dollars.

Muizzu added that over 150 expatriates linked to drug trafficking have been deported so far this year, which is twice of 2023.

The president said police have raided over 13,435 establishments this year amid the nationwide crackdown on trafficking, adding that around 8,500 raids were conducted last year.

