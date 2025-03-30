‘Main Dil Tum Dhadkan’ actor Zohaib Siddiqui: Eid is more than just a festival for me

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Actor Zohaib Siddiqui, who is seen in the show “Main Dil Tum Dhadkan,” shared that for him, Eid is more than just a festival and tagged it as a feeling.

Zohaib, who plays Keshav in the show, shares how he spent the month of Ramadan and what he’s looking forward to the most this Eid.

Reflecting on the festival, he shares: “Eid, for me, is more than just a festival—it’s a feeling. A feeling of fulfillment, gratitude, and togetherness. After a month of fasting, prayer, and self-reflection, Eid feels like a well-earned reward— a day filled with love, laughter, and, of course, amazing food!”

He said that this year was even more special as he observed Ramadan with his Main Dil Tum Dhadkan family.

“Every Iftar turned into a warm, heartfelt gathering, with everyone bringing something special to share—it truly felt like a home away from home. Ramadan teaches us discipline, empathy, and inner strength, and Eid is the perfect celebration of everything we’ve embraced along the way. It’s a time to count our blessings, spread kindness, and give back to those in need,” said the actor.

The actor revealed that he has been keeping roza since he was eight years old.

“And I still remember the excitement of waiting for Eid. Waking up to the delicious aroma of my mother’s sheer khurma, dressing up in new clothes, heading to the mosque with my family, and spending the day celebrating with loved ones—those memories are priceless.”

Added the actor: “Even today, that first spoonful of my mom’s sheer khurma brings back all the warmth and joy of childhood. This year, I plan to share that joy with my Main Dil Tum Dhadkan family by bringing them a taste of those cherished traditions—a small gesture to celebrate the bonds we’ve built."

The show airs on Shemaroo Umang.

