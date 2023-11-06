Mahabharat’s ‘Lakshagriha’ to get makeover before Maha Kumbh 2025

Prayagraj, Nov 6 (IANS) ‘Lakshagriha’, a religious site in Handia block of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj believed to date back to the Mahabharata era, is all set for a makeover before the Maha Kumbh 2025.

The Kunti Palace and Vyas Dwar at the site have already been revamped from the funds given by the state government.

Officials said before Maha Kumbh, tourists coming here will be able to see the statues of Lord Krishna, Arjun and Vidur along with Kunti Mahal. Tourists will also be able to see Krishna’s conch Panchjanya in this Lakshagriha.

Before Maha Kumbh, there is also a plan to make Mahabharata Circuit in the country for the first time and display the cultural glory of India to the world.

According to Lakshagriha development committee chairman, Omkarnath Tripathi, “Along with the palace made of lac, which was made by Duryodhana in a bid to kill Pandavas, there is a plan to include Kaushambhi in the Mahabharata Circuit. The state government has conceptualised this to introduce the world to the cultural splendour of India during Maha Kumbh. For this, the tourism directorate has drawn up a blueprint.”

In this circuit, preparations are being made to circumambulate from Hastinapur, Kampilya, Echhatra, Barnawa, Mathura, Kaushambhi, Gonda to Lakshagriha. The proposal for this circuit has been presented to the director general (DG) of tourism, Mukesh Meshram.

Recently officials of the tourism department along with the office-bearers of Lakshagrih development committee took stock of Kunti Mahal and Vyas Dwar.

Tripathi said this place will prove to be a boon for tourism development in the upcoming Maha Kumbh.

“There is also a proposal to build a research laboratory in Lakshagriha. The original story of Mahabharata will be propagated in this research institute,” he added.

Tourists can also have a glimpse of the tunnel using which the Pandavas managed to escape after the fire in Lakshagriha and crossed the Ganga.

