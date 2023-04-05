Maha Vikas Agadi takes out protest march to Thane Police Commissionerate

Thane, April 5 (IANS) The Opposition Maha Vikas Agadi (MVA) took out a procession from Talao Pali Lake to the Commissioner of Police's office in Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's hometown, demanding the police should register a case for the assault on a Shiv Sena (UBT) activist Roshani Pawar-Shinde, here on Wednesday.

The marchers walked the distance of around 2 km raising slogans against the ruling Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party government and condemned the police inaction on a woman activist who was targeted for making certain critical social media posts.

The procession was led by MVA's senior leaders like Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Aditya Thackeray, Ambadas Danve, Anil Parab, Sushma Andhare, MPs Vinayak Raut and Rajan Vichare, Congress' Vikrant Chavan and others, NCP's Jitendra Awhad, Vidya Chavan, Anand Paranjpe, besides district leaders and workers of the three parties.

The procession terminated into a rally near the CoP's office where the leaders attacked the state government on various counts and said instead of lodging the victim Roshani Pawar-Shinde's complaint, the Thane Police was waiting to arrest her at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, where she was shifted on Wednesday for treatment.

The Thane Police had made a heavy police deployment to ward off any untoward incidents during the procession and the subsequent public meeting which saw a large number of women joining.

