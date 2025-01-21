Maha: Milind Deora bats for illegal Bangladeshi immigrants audit

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora on Tuesday appealed to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to undertake a thorough audit of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants across the state.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, he suggested that strict action be taken against staffing agencies which fail to verify documents before giving jobs to individuals. His letter comes in the wake of the arrest of a Bangladeshi immigrant in connection with the attack on Saif Ali Khan.

“The recent tragedy involving Saif Ali Khan highlights the urgent need to address this issue. Maharashtra’s safety and security must come first,” said Deora.

He further added that in light of the recent tragic incident involving Saif Ali Khan, which has sparked widespread concern across Maharashtra, ‘I am writing to draw your attention to an urgent issue that demands immediate action.’

“It is imperative that the state government conducts a comprehensive audit of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing and working in Maharashtra. This initiative should involve district collectors, local municipalities and law enforcement agencies working in coordination to identify, verify and act against undocumented individuals,” he added.

Deora argued that equally important is the need to hold staffing companies accountable for their role in employing and placing illegal immigrants without verifying their documentation.

He has therefore urged that the state government should implement stringent regulations mandating staffing agencies to verify the authenticity of all documents before giving jobs to the individuals.

"Further, there is a need to introduce penalties for non-compliance including fines and cancellation of licenses for agencies found guilty of neglecting this responsibility," he wrote.

He has also called for conducting regular inspections to ensure compliance with these regulations.

“Maharashtra has always been a beacon of opportunity and inclusivity but it is critical to balance these values with the necessity of ensuring safety, security and legal accountability. A concerted effort to address this issue will not only bolster public confidence but also safeguard the interests of law-abiding citizens and businesses in our state,” said Deora.

On Sunday, the BJP leader Kirti Somaiya visited the Labour Camp at Kavesar Thane, where Mohammad Shehzad was staying for three months and demanded that the Thane Police Commissioner conduct the combing operation.

