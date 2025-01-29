Maha Kumbh stampede: Karnataka BJP expresses regret, prays for speedy recovery of injured

Bengaluru, Jan 29 (IANS) Karnataka BJP on Wednesday expressed regret over the tragic incident of stampede resulting in minor injuries to 40 to 50 devotees at the Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh and prayed for the recovery of injured persons.

Reacting to the incident, State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra said, "The tragic news of a stampede this morning at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, despite all precautionary measures taken by the Uttar Pradesh government, has resulted in many devotees sustaining minor injuries."

"Reports indicate that around 40 to 50 devotees have sustained minor injuries, and I wish them a speedy recovery. Our Prime Minister has also spoken to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh over the phone to assess the situation, and both the Central and state governments will take additional precautions," he added.

"After 144 years, the sacred Maha Kumbh Mela is being held in Prayagraj, drawing crores of devotees to this grand spiritual gathering. I sincerely pray that all devotees participating in the pilgrimage remain safe and that the event continues smoothly until its conclusion, allowing them to receive divine blessings without any obstacles," Vijayendra said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said here on Wednesday that he has not received any news regarding devotees from the state injured in the Maha Kumbh Mela.

A stampede-like situation broke out at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj in the early hours of Wednesday ahead of the 'Amrit Snan' on 'Mauni Amavasya'.

According to officials, a large number of pilgrims turned up for a holy bath on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, which led to a stampede-like situation and injured many.

At least 30 women are reportedly injured and are undergoing treatment at the central hospital established in the Mela area.

The Uttar Pradesh government expected 10 crore pilgrims to the Maha Kumbh in just one day and had stepped up security in preparation for the 'Amrit Snan'.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the situation in Maha Kumbh was now under control and some devotees have been critically injured in the stampede.

He also urged the people not to pay attention to rumours.

He said that around 8 to 10 crore devotees are present in Prayagraj and there is continuous pressure due to the movement of devotees towards the 'Sangam Nose'.

He also added that around three crore people have taken a holy dip in Maha Kumbh as of 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

'Sangam Nose' is a triangular landmass that is sandwiched between the river Ganga in the north and the river Yamuna in the south, before they merge.

The 'Amrit Snan' on Mauni Amavasya holds immense spiritual significance, especially this year due to the rare 'Triveni Yog' celestial alignment, which occurs only once every 144 years.

This alignment has added to the fervour and devotion of the millions who gathered for the ritual.

Authorities have since tightened security measures and urged devotees to remain cautious.

