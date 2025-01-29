Pinarayi Vijayan faces backlash for urging Kerala Guv to commute sentence of murder convict

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 29 (IANS) A controversy has erupted in Kerala after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan advised Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar to commute the sentence of a murder convict.

The convict, Sherin, was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of her father-in-law in 2009.

Sherin, the main accused, along with two others have been serving life imprisonment in the Karanavar murder case since 2010.

However, Pinarayi Vijayan’s office, who also holds the Home Ministry portfolio, pointed out that the decision was taken based on the recommendation of the Advisory Committee and the Law Department.

Reportedly, a top political leader is seen behind the fast-tracking of the application of Sherin’s commuting sentence.

Meanwhile, according to the rules for remission, the prisoner should show exemplary character as a prisoner, in special circumstances, or under certain legal provisions. However, Sherin’s behaviour in prison has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. She was also moved from one prison to the other in the state.

Reportedly, she also got huge concessions especially when getting parole. Moreover, there are other prisoners who have served more than 20 years, but only Sherin has been considered for parole.

Media critic S. Jayasankar said that it is strange how such a prisoner with a bad track record is getting benefits.

“Reportedly, a State Minister is supporting her. Karanavar’s family can approach the judiciary, Governor or the state government with their objections,” said Jayasankar.

A close relative of Karanavar, K. Anil, said they have been equally disturbed by how can Sherin get such concessions. “It’s unfortunate that even a state minister is supporting and helping a criminal,” said Anil.

Sheirn’s father-in-law, Bhaskara Karanavar, (65) had returned from the U.S. and was staying with his son and his wife Sherin at Chengannur in Alappuzha district.

In November 2009, he was found murdered at his residence and following a probe the police tracked down Sherin and her lover as the prime accused.

Despite her appeal pleas against the verdict, the Supreme Court upheld the lower court’s verdict and she was given life imprisonment along with her lover.

